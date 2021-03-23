Thomas Rhett Earns 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'

✖

Thomas Rhett's "What Your Country Song" has become a lot of listeners' country song over the past few months, officially topping the charts and giving Rhett his 17th No. 1 hit. Written by Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Parker Welling, the song topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart and both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts after previously going to No. 1 at Canadian Country Radio.

"I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen… what an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music," Rhett said in a statement. "I’m so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago - it’s crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y’all!" The 30-year-old originally debuted the song with an acoustic performance on Instagram and released it as a single after seeing the fan response.

During a visit to The Bobby Bones Show in November, Bones asked Rhett when he would be able to perform a concert consisting solely of No. 1 hits, and with 17, he's on his way. "I feel like we've been saying this for the last five years, me and my band," he joked. "We're like, 'Man, if we had one more hit, we wouldn't have to play a cover. If we had one more hit, we wouldn't have to play an album cut.' But I feel like we're at least five or six singles away from me being able to play a whole show with nothing else involved in that."

"What's Your Country Song" is the first single from Rhett's upcoming double album Country Again, which will be released in two installments. Country Again: Side A will arrive on April 30.

"Country Again: Side A is everything I wanted to say when I was 19 years old, but hadn’t lived enough to know how to say any of those things yet," the father of three previously said in a statement. "It’s about the crazy journey that took me out into the world over the last ten years and ultimately brought me back home, more centered and content than ever, with a deep understanding for what’s important in life. I've had a blast sharing some of these songs in their acoustic form during quarantine and am blown away by the reaction the fans have already shown."