Thomas Rhett Announces Sad Family News

Thomas Rhett is mourning the recent loss of his family’s dog, Cash.

The country star, 35, took to Instagram Thursday to share sweet moments with Cash from throughout his life, including photos of the pup with Rhett’s daughters with wife Lauren Akins — Lillie, 3, Lennon, 5, Ada, 8, and Willa, 9,

“Today our sweet little Cash man went to go be with Jesus,” the “Gone Country” singer wrote in the caption. “He was the most loyal, kind dog that I have ever known.”

“He was Lauren’s best friend,” Rhett continued. “He was there when every single baby came home for the first time. He would stay up so many late nights with her while she was sick and I was gone.”

The country singer added, “I never in a million years thought that a dog I got so frustrated with for eating food or tearing up things in the house would make me this sad.”

He concluded his tribute by asking fellow dog parents to “go give them some extra love,” writing, “Our house is so quiet today. I know Cash is running around in heaven and will be the first one to greet us when we get there.”

Rhett’s friends and followers were quick to offer words of comfort, with singer Andrew Jannakos commenting, “I heard that when they turn around and see us for the first time in heaven, it’s like a day hadn’t gone by! So sorry for your loss, man.”

“Sweet Cash, feels like yesterday he was just a pup,” Hayley Hubbard, who is married to Tyler Hubbard, added. “He will be so missed. Love you guys.”

“So sorry brother, sending you guys all the love,” wrote Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.

While Rhett’s family is still feeling the loss of their beloved dog, the family is about to have a new addition, as the “Beautiful As You” singer and his wife announced in August that Akins was pregnant.

“Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad. Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren’s showing — got one on the way,” Rhett said on Instagram at the time. “That’s … five under 10. Hey what can I say? Yeah, life changes. You wake up ain’t nothing the same. Yeah, life changes.”