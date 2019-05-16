Thomas Rhett Announces Release of Duets with Jon Pardi and Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road album is only a few weeks away from being released. As the singer anticipates getting the record in the hands of his fans, Rhett just announced when he will release his duets with both Jon Pardi and Kelsea Ballerini.

Just realized …

Tomorrow we are releasing a song with @JonPardi

Next Friday we are releasing a song with @KelseaBallerini

And the Friday after that ALL of #CenterPointRoad is yours 🕺🏻 — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 16, 2019

“Just realized …Tomorrow we are releasing a song with [Jon Pardi],” Rhett revealed. “Next Friday we are releasing a song with [Kelsea Ballerini]. And the Friday after that ALL of [Center Point Road] is yours.”

Rhett also recorded a collaboration with Little Big Town, on the second track, “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time.” Pardi sings with Rhett on “Beer Can’t Fix,” while Ballerini takes on the title track with Rhett.

Rhett previously hinted that he was going to be joined on the new project by a few fellow artists.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett said. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

The debut single from Center Point Road, “Look What God Gave Her,” was written by co-written by Rhett, and inspired by his wife, Lauren Akins.

“I think I played this song 2,000 times in a month after we first wrote it,” Rhett recalled. “It makes me want to dance. It makes me want to move. And to me, the song really is a celebration of how awesome my wife is. I know I’ve done that in the past, but I’ve never really done it in an uptempo way.”

Rhett will host a Center Point Road album release party at Bridgestone Arena, on Saturday, June 8, as part of the upcoming CMA Fest, where he will also perform. Rhett just wrapped up the Canadian run of his Life Changes Tour, and will kick off his Very Hot Summer Tour on Friday, May 17. Find all of Rhett’s upcoming shows, and pre-order Center Point Road, by visiting Rhett’s website.

Center Point Road Track List:

1. “Up”

2. “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time (featuring Little Big Town)”

3. “Blessed”

4. “Look What God Gave Her”

5. “Center Point Road (featuring Kelsea Ballerini)”

6. “That Old Truck”

7. “VHS”

8. “Notice”

9. “Sand”

10. “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)”

11. “Things You Do for Love”

12. “Remember You Young”

13. “Don’t Stop Drivin’”

14. “Barefoot”

15. “Dream You Never Had”

16. “Almost”

Photo Credit: Getty images/C Flanigan