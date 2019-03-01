Thomas Rhett Announces New Album, ‘Center Point Road’

Thomas Rhett has officially announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Center Point Road, with the project expected to arrive on May 31.

The album was named after the Tennessee street where Rhett grew up, with the singer hinting that the LP will find him “getting back to his roots.”

Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media at an event in Nashville, the 28-year-old explained that he’s never lacking for inspiration when it comes to his music.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” he said. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life. As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

The album will also include a few collaborations, though fans will likely have to wait until May to find out who they are.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett said. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

On Friday, March 1, Rhett debuted the first single from Center Point Road, “Look What God Gave Her.” The upbeat track is a sweet ode to Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, and was written by Rhett along with Rhett’s dad, Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta, J Kash, Ammar Malik and John Ryan.

“I think I played this song 2,000 times in a month after we first wrote it,” Rhett said of the song. “It makes me want to dance. It makes me want to move. And to me, the song really is a celebration of how awesome my wife is. I know I’ve done that in the past, but I’ve never really done it in an uptempo way.”

“I was really glad we were able to nail this one,” he added in a press release. “My wife is so beautiful, but at the same time she’s inwardly beautiful, she’s funny, she’s kind, she’s the best mom I know…and she’s hilarious. It’s really just about thanking God for the human being He made, and singing it in a fun way.”

Rhett will give his first performance of the song during the March 2 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Fans will get to hear even more songs from Center Point Road when Rhett hits the road on his Very Hot Summer Tour, which kicks off in May and features Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Akins as opening acts.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt