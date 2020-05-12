Thomas Rhett Says ‘a Lot of Disney+' Is Happening in His House During Quarantine

✖

Thomas Rhett is dad to three daughters, two of whom are old enough to be very vocal fans of Disney. During a recent video appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rhett opened up about how quarantine is going at home with his girls, telling host Kelly Clarkson that the family has been relying on Disney's streaming service, Disney+.

"We're making the best of it for sure," he said. "We're getting really creative with the girls and trying to figure out new ways to have fun... A lot of Disney+ happening in our house." "Oh my gosh, that's the only two things my kids say. Disney+," interjected Clarkson, who is mom to 5-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. "I've had to take their iPad away... they are just going nuts right now," she continued. "Are your kids going nuts?" They're going pretty crazy," Rhett joked back. "Our kids, with the iPad, they get on YouTube and they go down the wormhole of the kid videos. I start looking and I'm like, 'What are you even watching? No more iPad. This is not gonna work.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, who was born in February. Willa and Ada's love of Disney has been well-documented on their parents' Instagram accounts, and Rhett has previously joked that their daily attire mostly consists of princess dresses. The girls even joined their dad last month to sing "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?" from Frozen for The Disney Family Singalong. Meanwhile, their younger sister has been working on her sleeping schedule. "Last night she slept from like 11 to 7:40 in the morning," Rhett told Clarkson of his youngest daughter. "It was absolutely mind-blowing, it was amazing. Probably one of the highlights of my life, honestly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 20, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

"They all have such different personalities that every day it is a beautiful new experience that I get to see, just from being their mom," Akins recently told Good Morning America of her girls. "It's crazy to me that I've been entrusted with these three little precious lives to raise in this world and watch them grow up. Getting to love on them and having them love on me is something that I never knew my heart could feel. My heart melts on a daily basis with my girls...even when I feel like they're driving me up the wall about 30 seconds later, they do something sweet that just melts me all over again."