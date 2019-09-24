‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Tells Jimmy Fallon Why She Blocked Boyfriend Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are competing against each other in Season 28 of The Voice, which means for at least a couple hours each week, their romantic relationship is pushed to the side. So Stefani didn’t think twice, during the show’s season premiere, about blocking her boyfriend from trying to pick a contestant she wanted on her team.

“I blocked Blake,” Stefani admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It rhymes. It’s perfect. It’s actually really, really exciting, because if you have a block, you can actually push your button, and they don’t even know, and they turn around and say, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna get ’em!’ and they’re fighting, and they realize that they’re blocked. The person can’t even choose them, so I blocked Blake, and that was really exciting. Because I knew that me and Blake have similar tastes in voices, and I knew this girl was very original, very, very cool, and I knew he was going to push.

“I knew he was going to push, and I was right,” she added. “I turned around and she had fringe on…she lives in Nashville. I was gonna be screwed.”

The couple began dating while filming Season 9 of The Voice in 2015, likely never imagining their relationship would still be going so strong four years later. But in spite of their love for each other, that doesn’t mean they get their way when it comes to the reality TV talent show competition.

“I tried pulling out all those things, of course, because I mean, at the end of the day, I want to win too,” Stefani said. “I’m not actually super competitive, but when it comes to people’s dreams, you get really attached. My actual team this season are very lovable. I love them so much that I think I’m probably going to beat Blake and Kelly and John. It’s got to happen.”

The No Doubt singer previously admitted she wasn’t afraid to fight Shelton over a contestant, if it was someone she believed strongly in.

“I’m going to fight for people that I think are great,” Stefani maintained to PEOPLE. “If that means having to fight Blake hard, I’m gonna do it.”

Stefani returned, for her fourth season, to fill the seat left vacant by Adam Levine’s departure, and she couldn’t be happier to be back.

“It feels magic,” Stefani confessed. “It’s such an incredible, just vibe there. You’re surrounded by music, surrounded by all these hopeful, talented people. I love being in the role of being able to share my experience.”

The Voice, which also includes coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kravitz