'The Ranch': Ed Bruce Penned Netflix Sitcom's Theme Song, 'Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys'

Fans are still mourning the death of country music singer and songwriter Ed Bruce. However, fans will remember his work and viewers of The Ranch will be able to find it on the popular Netflix show. The song "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" was recorded by Bruce in 1975, however, the voices that fans hear are that of Shooter Jennings and Lukas Nelson.

While Bruce was well known for hits like "You're the Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had" and "Walker's Woods," he was best known for the hit that fans now hear in the opening of The Ranch before each episode. The song is perfect for the series for a number of reasons, but mainly because it touches on The Ranch's theme perfectly of fathers and sons. While it was originally recorded by Bruce in the 70s, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings 1978 cover of the song reached number one on the country music charts. They later earned a Grammy Award in 1979 for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

However, one of the most special parts about the version of it now, 37 years after Willie and Waylon earned so much recognition for it, the legends sons Jennings and Nelson created their own version that is now the theme song for the Ashton Kutcher led series.

