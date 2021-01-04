'The Ranch' Alum Danny Masterson and Wife Bijou Phillips Pose for Elegant NYE Photo Amid Legal Issues

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips posed for a New Years Eve photo amid The Ranch stars legal issues. In the Instagram post, Masterson is sitting down in a chair while his wife is leaning on the arm of it as both face the camera with her hand on his knee. "Happy New Year my friends! We love you. [Peace sign emoji and poop emoji] 2020."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson)

Several of his fans showed their love and appreciation for the actor and his wife in the comment section wishing the couple a happy new year in return. However, while there may be some who are still backing the actor despite his currently legal battle, there are plenty of others who are not in favor of him after he was accused of rape by multiple women. In fact, it was recently announced that a court has ruled that the accusers must use Scientology church judges in the case moving forward. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that the accusers must "use Scientology internal Ethics, Justice, and binding religious arbitration procedures" to settle their dispute.

(Photo: Lucy Nicholson-Pool, Getty)

The reasoning for this new rule is due to a binding agreement that was signed by the accusers when they were members of the church that states they are obligated to allow the church to resolve "any dispute, claim or controversy" that may come up. It also states that the dispute is to be resolved by "application to senior ecclesiastical bodies, including, as necessary, final submission of the dispute to the international justice Chief of the Mother Church of the Scientology religion."

He's currently facing allegations of rape and subsequent stalking from Chrissie Cornell Bixler — wife of Marz Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala — as well as another woman, but has four total accusers. They brought a case against him in 2019 and accused the Church of Scientology of stalking them as well.

Although Masterson's cast has become a popular one among the public, this isn't the first time the Church of Scientology has been called out for some questionable behavior. Leah Remini is one of the few Hollywood celebrities to call the church out. In fact, her docuseries on Netflix Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath follows her in the process of interviewing former member of the church and what they have to say about it, as well as, sharing her own experiences along with others who have turned to her for help.