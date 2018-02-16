The Oak Ridge Boys Release ‘Pray to Jesus’ Video

The Oak Ridge Boys have released the official music video for their song “Pray to Jesus,” a classic track from the historic country-folk group.

The video shows various family scenes highlighting small-town life, interspersed with black-and-white clips of the group in the studio.

The song was originally recorded by Brandy Clark, who co-wrote the tune, which appeared on her 2013 debut album 12 Stories.

“I loved ‘Pray To Jesus’ from the time that I heard it,” Oak Ridge Boys tenor singer Joe Bonsall told Billboard. “We worked with Brandy on a couple of big festivals last summer, and she was doing it on stage. It’s such a great song, and every line is so well-written.”

He further praised Clark, saying, “She is such an incredible writer and performer. I remember watching her from the side of the stage and listening to her show, and she’s just magic with words. They all flow together, and every line in the song is viable. There’s no throwaway lines. Everything is good.”

The song will appear on the group’s upcoming album 17th Avenue Revival, which drops on March 16. The album was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb.

The group will also be heading out on tour starting Feb. 16, full dates of which can be found below.

Feb 16 Cache Creek Casino Resort / Brooks, Calif.

Feb 17 Cactus Petes Resort Casino Gala Showroom / Jackpot, Nev.

Feb 22 Mobile Civic Center Theater / Mobile, Ala.

Mar 01 Florida Strawberry Festival / Plant City, Fla.

Mar 03 Seminole Casino / Immokalee, Fla.

Mar 07 Bridgestone Arena / Nashville, Tenn.

Mar 16 Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

Mar 17 American Music Theatre / Lancaster, Pa.

Mar 18 Sellersville Theater 1894 / Sellersville, Pa.

Mar 23 Paramount Theatre / Middletown, N.Y.

Mar 24 Zeiterion Performing Arts Center / New Bedford, Mass.

Mar 30 Harvester Performance Center / Rocky Mount, Va.

Mar 31 Harrington Raceway & Casino / Harrington, Del.

Apr 06 Stiefel Theatre / Salina, Ks.

Apr 07 Riverwind Casino / Norman, Okla.

Apr 08 Texan Theater / Greenville, Texas

Apr 13 Newberry Opera House / Newberry, S.C.

Apr 14 Alabama Theatre / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Apr 20 The Mansion Theater / Branson, Mo.

Apr 21 The Mansion Theater / Branson, Mo.

Apr 22 Oxford Performing Arts Center / Oxford, Ala.

Apr 27 Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

Apr 28 The Arcada Theater, Saint Charles, IL

Apr 29 Peoples Bank Theatre / Marietta, Ohio

Apr 30 Packard Music Hall / Warren, Ohio

May 04 Peoples Bank Theatre / Marietta, Ohio

May 05 BMI Speedway / Versailles, Ohio

May 06 Civic Center / Des Moines, Iowa

May 12 Little River Casino Resort / Manistee, Mich.

May 18 del Lago Resort & Casino / Waterloo, N.Y.

May 19 Paramount Theatre / Rutland, VT

May 20 The Cabot / Beverly, Mass.

May 26 Atwood Music Festival / Monticello, Miss.

Jun 01 Beaver Dam Amphitheatre / Beaver Dam, Ky.

Jun 02 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Renfro Valley, Ky.

Jun 08-09 Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

Jun 16 Porterfield Country Fest / Marinette, Wisc.

Jun 22 Howard County Fair / Cresco, Iowa

Jun 30 Horseshoe Bossier City / Bossier City, La.

Photo Credit: YouTube / oakridgeboys