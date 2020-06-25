The Chicks Dropping 'Dixie' From Band Name Sparks Debate on Social Media

Social media is speaking out after it was confirmed that the Dixie Chicks were dropping "Dixie" from their name. Announced Thursday, the decision to transform into The Chicks followed discussion regarding the usage of the Civil War-era term "Dixie" in their name, which had been prompted amid continued dialogue surrounding the inclusivity of the Black community amid ongoing protests against systemic racism

In a statement on their website, members Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire said that they "want to meet this moment." The trio, in a statement provided by their representative, extended their "sincere and heartfelt" thanks to the New Zealand-based singing duo The Chicks, "for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name." The band said that they "are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters." The name change has since been reflected across their social media platforms.

Just as the announcement earlier this month that Lady Antebellum would be dropping "Antebellum" from their name, becoming Lady A, due to the implications of racism and oppression, The Chicks' announcement that they would be changing their name sparked a vibrant response. Across social media, a heated discussion took place, with some applauding the decision while others voiced their disagreement. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.