The Chicks Dropping 'Dixie' From Band Name Sparks Debate on Social Media
Social media is speaking out after it was confirmed that the Dixie Chicks were dropping "Dixie" from their name. Announced Thursday, the decision to transform into The Chicks followed discussion regarding the usage of the Civil War-era term "Dixie" in their name, which had been prompted amid continued dialogue surrounding the inclusivity of the Black community amid ongoing protests against systemic racism
In a statement on their website, members Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire said that they "want to meet this moment." The trio, in a statement provided by their representative, extended their "sincere and heartfelt" thanks to the New Zealand-based singing duo The Chicks, "for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name." The band said that they "are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters." The name change has since been reflected across their social media platforms.
Just as the announcement earlier this month that Lady Antebellum would be dropping "Antebellum" from their name, becoming Lady A, due to the implications of racism and oppression, The Chicks' announcement that they would be changing their name sparked a vibrant response. Across social media, a heated discussion took place, with some applauding the decision while others voiced their disagreement. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
I love that The Chicks have stood by each other, it could not have been easy after all they've been through.— Secola Edwards (@SecolaEdwards) June 25, 2020
I've been a #DixieChicks fan @thechicks for years and I didn't have an issue with their name. I understand why they wanted to change it, but I do not like the new name #TheChicks https://t.co/XUiiisBMdL— Ivory Allison (@IvoryAllison) June 25, 2020
Always loved the Chicks and this just makes my love stronger. Always a fan will always be a fan. While I sat in a desert in Iraq and now as I sit in the middle of this dumpster trash yr. #TheChicks #Chicks https://t.co/PdX7j7oTAP— CAv* (@Y517Avila) June 25, 2020
We need to stop trying to appease all these that are offended by EVERYTHING!!— surgtech (@Debbie97398100) June 25, 2020
Sweet, they are worriedabout being associated with Dixie, but not the Negative connotations other ladies have to being called chicks ( really IDC, just going with the cancel culture)— Jake Powers (@JakePowers7) June 25, 2020
I didn't realize there was any backlash on the Dixie in their name, but if it's what they need to keep moving forward, then I'll just look forward to whatever name they use as they do good music. I'm sure partisan people will have reason to complain.— Voice Without Volume (Duane Gundrum) (@DuaneGundrum) June 25, 2020
#THECHICKS+ DIGGIN IT WAY BETTER...— jennifer (@NUTZAF) June 25, 2020
The word "Dixie" pertains to a romanticized antebellum South and the Confederacy. This was a statement that they do not associate themselves with racist heritage.— Carrie Fisher Smoking as Mother Nature (@s_chaucer) June 25, 2020
Isn't "chick" deragotory towards women?— Should I Post This (@FSUcontemplator) June 25, 2020
If The Dixie Chicks are going to change their name to "The Chicks" because Dixie is offensive, maybe they should change their name to "The" because I know lots of women who hate being called "Chicks".— Kim Jong-Oiler (@KimJongOiler) June 25, 2020
These ladies have always fought for social justice. Proud to be a fan of The Chicks. #thechicks #nodixie https://t.co/dKB274dM5I— Candice Matthews Brackeen (@CandiceBrackeen) June 25, 2020
OK, I just saw that the Dixie Chicks changed their name to the Chicks. I think this is political correctness taken too far. Are Dixie Cups going to be called simply "cups" now?
Why don't, instead of changing names, we all just treat each other better? How about that?— Martha Windham (@marthawindham1) June 25, 2020
And Chicks is a derogatory word for female...the lack of follow through on ideas and the unintended consequences...🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️— hollyberry (@hollybe26977651) June 25, 2020
There are plenty of groups pandering right now but lemme tell ya who you’re not gonna accuse of pandering: The Chicks (aka The Dixie Chicks) who said fuck it YEARS AGO and spoke the truth even when people canceled them before cancel culture existed. Those women are not pandering.— L N (@hijkLNnop) June 25, 2020