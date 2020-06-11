Lady A Dropping 'Antebellum' From Band Name Stirs Social Media
Country music listeners are speaking out after Lady Antebellum announced on Thursday that they will be dropping "Antebellum" from the group's name and shortening it to "Lady A." In a social media post, members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood said they came to the decision due to the implications of racism and oppression associated with "Antebellum." The move follows continued dialogue surrounding the inclusivity of the Black community amid ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality the U.S.
In their post, the group revealed "after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues," they decided to drop "antebellum." They further explained how they had initially included "antebellum" in the band name because it reminded them "of all the music born in the south that influenced us," admitting that they "did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery."
The decision has sparked a fierce response across social media. Many fans have welcomed the name change, applauding the band for taking action amid the growing protests against systemic racism. Although "Lady A" is a nickname the group has used for years, some fans, however, were less than enthusiastic with the band deciding to drop "Antebellum." Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
Thank-you. This is brave and bold and right. This is the definition of counting the cost and doing what is right and good with the full knowledge of what that cost may be. I pray that God prospers you for your boldness, obedience, and for taking up your cross. Forever a fan.— Lindsey Appiah (@LAppiah) June 11, 2020
Ever since I found out what Antebellum meant, I was kind of wondering why your band was named that, but still loved you the same. Now that you have shortened it, I love you guys even more. Thank you for this. Hope to see you in Toronto soon!— Rian (@RianWilliams85) June 11, 2020
Unnecessary but whatever— Keith Davison (@Gameday17_KD) June 11, 2020
I've spent the past 2 weeks avoiding saying thank you or I'm proud to artists doing the basic human thing. But to have this conversation with yourselves and to openly share that journey to your decision. I couldn't be prouder, I love you three so much💕— Hannah Goddard ✨ (@__hannahgoddard) June 11, 2020
This is ludicrous.— Comfortably ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) June 11, 2020
You're currently receiving a one-man standing ovation from me! You absolutely don't lose anything from the name change. Every time I hear Lady A, I'll think of you taking a stand for something that's right. For a country act, this is pure punk rock!— Jim Shearer (@JimShearer) June 11, 2020
thank y’all for taking this step! thank you for using your platform to express much-needed empathy! ✊🏽❤️— Adia Victoria (@adiavictoria) June 11, 2020
@ladya Absolutely disagree with this! The constant pandering and apologizing is out of control!! Changing the name of your band because a word bothers people??? 🙄— LISA A. CHRISTIANO (@LISA_C1990) June 11, 2020
As someone who has enjoyed your music, I greatly appreciate that you’ve examined the meaning behind the name of your group and decided to make this change.— Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) June 11, 2020
I am so incredibly glad this was finally acknowledged. So much needs to change still, and especially within the country music community, but if this isn't a pretty great step forward. Hope you continue to stand up! Good for you!— Bethania Rodriguez (@betharodriguez) June 11, 2020
You're going to get a lot of crap from people who can't make these realizations about themselves and resent you for making them realize it. Don't let them get you down. This is a bold and kind move.— Jezi, Persisting 🍒 (@Jezi_Belle) June 11, 2020
it’s never too late to learn, grow and do better. no wonder i’ve always been a fan. 🥰 thanks for the lovely letter, lady a. 💫— angela... eryt 200, yacep (@angelanla) June 11, 2020
Powerful!! To say sorry, to be able to change, to find the right words - that’s a sign of growing, listening, learning, understanding and strength!! Will continue to listen!!— Danny441978 (@danny441978) June 11, 2020
Thank you Lady A,, for acknowledging, understanding and taking immediate action for this,, love ya ❤️❤️❤️— Mattt (@terracloudd) June 11, 2020