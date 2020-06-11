Lady A Dropping 'Antebellum' From Band Name Stirs Social Media

Country music listeners are speaking out after Lady Antebellum announced on Thursday that they will be dropping "Antebellum" from the group's name and shortening it to "Lady A." In a social media post, members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood said they came to the decision due to the implications of racism and oppression associated with "Antebellum." The move follows continued dialogue surrounding the inclusivity of the Black community amid ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady A (@ladyantebellum) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

In their post, the group revealed "after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues," they decided to drop "antebellum." They further explained how they had initially included "antebellum" in the band name because it reminded them "of all the music born in the south that influenced us," admitting that they "did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery."

The decision has sparked a fierce response across social media. Many fans have welcomed the name change, applauding the band for taking action amid the growing protests against systemic racism. Although "Lady A" is a nickname the group has used for years, some fans, however, were less than enthusiastic with the band deciding to drop "Antebellum." Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.