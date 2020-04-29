Tenille Townes' Debut Album, 'The Lemonade Stand,' to Arrive in June

Tenille Townes has officially announced the release of her major-label debut album, sharing that The Lemonade Stand will arrive on June 26. The project is Townes' first full-length effort and follows a series of EP and single releases.

"The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now," Townes said in a press release. "I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a seven-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now."

(Photo: Columbia Nashville)

The Canadian singer helped pen all 12 songs on the project, which was produced by Jay Joyce. The Lemonade Stand follows Townes' Road to the Lemonade Stand EP, which was released earlier this year and contains her major-label debut single "Somebody's Daughter." The Lemonade Stand will include the five songs that are on the EP as well as seven new songs including Townes' recently released wonder-filled piano ballad "The Most Beautiful Things."

"Making this music with Jay Joyce was an adventure I will hold on to and smile at for the rest of my life," Townes said. "It was a process where I felt like I could be myself and felt encouraged to grow and step up to what these songs were calling for. We built these songs from the ground up, the way I would play them in a room with my guitar, and I had the most amazing time watching Jay create magic around them."

See the track list for The Lemonade Stand below:

1. “Holding Out For The One”

2. “Where You Are”

3. “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)”

4. “Lighthouse”

5. “White Horse”

6. “I Kept The Roses”

7. “When I Meet My Maker”

8. “Come As you Are”

9. “The Way You Look Tonight”

10. “Find You”

11. “Somebody’s Daughter”

12. “The Most Beautiful Things”