Temecula Road Releases Mash-Up of Top Songs of 2017

The end of the year is always a time to reflect on what the previous 11 months have brought us, and thanks to country trio Temecula Road, fans can now hear some of the biggest country songs of the year in just three minutes.

The trio, made up of sisters Maddie and Emma Salute and friend Dawson Anderson, covered hits like Sam Hunt‘s “Body Like a Back Road” and Luke Combs’ “Hurricane,” showcasing their flawless harmonies as Anderson sang and played guitar while the sisters added their voices in.

Temecula Road previously put together a similar mashup for 2016, with songs like Thomas Rhett‘s “Die a Happy Man” and Kelsea Ballerini‘s “Peter Pan,” receiving over seven million views.

Along with their mashup, the group got into the year-end spirit with a cover of the holiday classic “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” They also recently released a new single, “Everything Without You.”

See the full list of songs included in this year’s mashup below:

Road Less Traveled – Lauren Alaina

You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

Small Town Boy – Dustin Lynch

God, Your Mama, And Me – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys

Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

In Case You Didn’t Know – Brett Young

Think a Little Less – Michael Ray

Star of the Show – Thomas Rhett

Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini

Do I Make You Wanna – Billy Currington

Wanna Be That Song – Brett Eldredge

Dirt On My Boots – Jon Pardi

Hurricane – Luke Combs

My Girl – Dylan Scott

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

No Such Thing as a Broken Heart – Old Dominion