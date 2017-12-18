DJ in Taylor Swift Groping Case Speaks out Against Star

In August, Taylor Swift successfully won her court case against former Denver radio personality David Mueller in regards to a 2013 incident in which Swift said Mueller sexually assaulted her while taking a photo during a meet-and-greet.

Months after the trial and soon after finally paying Swift the $1 he was ordered to give her after the trial, Mueller spoke to TMZ in regards to Swift being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year as part of the Silence Breakers, a group of women who furthered the conversation about sexual harassment and assault over the past year.

“They want to make a connection between my lawsuit and these other cases where women are saying they were assaulted, I get it. Because they’re a magazine — they’re trying to sell stuff,” he said in a video. “But is [Swift] a hero? She testified in court because the judge ordered her to …they made it seem like she had a choice to testify.”

In her Time interview, Swift discussed her testimony, which she was lauded for, noting that she was “angry” when she took the stand.

“When I testified, I had already been in court all week and had to watch this man’s attorney bully, badger and harass my team including my mother over inane details and ridiculous minutiae, accusing them, and me, of lying. I was angry,” she said. “In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom — why should I be polite?”

Swift alleged that during the meet-and-greet, Mueller grabbed her behind during a photo op. She reported the incident to his radio station and he was fired soon after. Two years later, Mueller sued her, and Swift then countersued, winning her case.

