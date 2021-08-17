Tanya Tucker Cancels 6 More Shows Amid Surgery Recovery

✖

Tanya Tucker has canceled an additional six shows as she continues to recover from hip surgery, sharing the news with fans on social media this week. Tucker posted a graphic promoting her Bring My Flowers Now Tour, which has been put on hold amid her recovery.

"Hey Y'all, I’m sorry to say but I haven't been given the green light to travel and perform just yet," she told fans in her message. "My Dr. wants me to continue with more PT in order to fully recover. The below shows are affected. I look forward to seeing y'all in September! Love, Tanya." The singer also shared that the list of canceled dates include an Aug. 19 show in Vernon, New York at Vernon Downs, an Aug. 20 date in Nichols, New York at Tiogo Downs, Aug. 21 in Alexandria, Virginia at The Birchmere, Aug. 26 in Roanoke, Virginia at Jefferson Center, Aug. 27 in Cherokee, North Carolina at Harrah's Event Centre and Aug. 29 in Lexington, Kentucky at the Railbird Festival.

Tucker's previous update came on Aug. 4, when she told fans that her doctors were recommending that she continue to rest before returning to the road. "I’m just overwhelmed by all the flowers, love and support since I had hip surgery. The doctors want me to rest a few more weeks before we get back on the road," she shared at the time. "I want you to know every day I feel stronger, better and ready to kick some a—. We’ll see y’all real soon. I promise."

The 62-year-old initially told fans in mid-July that she had undergone emergency hip surgery. "Hey Loves, My hip has been giving me hell for a while now and the docs discovered a hip fracture," she revealed. "I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y’all and a bad hip can’t keep me down! Love, Tanya."

A representative for Tucker previously told WDIO that the country star was admitted to the hospital "for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention."