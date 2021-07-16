Tanya Tucker Undergoes Emergency Hip Surgery

✖

Tanya Tucker has shared a health update with fans after canceling shows to undergo emergency hip surgery, announcing in a social media post on Thursday that she now recovering from the proecedure. The country star shared her message in a caption alongside a graphic with the same note, as well as imagery from her Bring My Flowers Now Tour.

"Hey Loves, My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture," Tucker wrote. "I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks, but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y’all and a bad hip can’t keep me down! Love, Tanya." The singer shared that canceled show dates include a July 16 show at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin and a July 17 stop at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, Wisconsin. A July 31 show at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma has been rescheduled for Dec. 10

"We’ll let you know more information when we can," Tucker's message concluded. A representative for Tucker previously told WDIO, "It is with regret that we have to cancel all shows for the remainder of July as Tanya has been admitted to the hospital today for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention. We truly appreciate you."

The 62-year-old has a number of tour dates scheduled for the remainder of the year, the majority of which are part of her CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. Tucker recently experienced a career renaissance with the release of her 2019 album While I'm Livin', which helped her win two Grammy Awards, the first in her career, and she released Tanya Tucker — Live From the Troubadour in 2020. "We’ve all been through hell and back the past year, so I can’t wait to get back out there and perform!" she previously said in a statement, via The Country Note. "It’s been too damn long."