Sugarland’s ‘Bigger’ Album Includes Song Written by Taylor Swift

Sugarland’s highly-anticapted Bigger album will be out on June 8. The duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, wrote or co-wrote ten of the 11 tracks, with Taylor Swift and Train’s Pat Monahan writing one of the songs, “Babe,” which also features Swift’s vocals.

“This album has a whole bunch of mystery,” Bush says in a statement. “I’m listening to it every two days just to see what’s in it. I have entire pints of blood in that thing, but I still don’t know where it all came from, and I love that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our hopefulness and our sparkiness and our joy is one of the things I think we do uniquely well, especially in the country format,” Nettles says of the songs on Bigger. “We offer that in a unique way.”

Sugarland previously revealed that they were not holding back in the subjects they were addressing in Bigger, including a song about the issue of guns in schools.

“This is not about whether you should have a gun or not,” Bush explains. “It’s about, ‘What do you tell a kid?’ It’s a whole different conversation.”

“It’s a fantastic litmus for any issue,” adds Nettles. “I think we have the wonderful ability to invite questions rather than point fingers.”

Sugarland announced their return at the 2017 CMA Awards, after taking a lengthy break after the 2010 release of The Incredible Machine. Since then, Nettles and Bush have watched country music expand and grow, allowing them to express themselves more fully with Bigger.

“We have always enjoyed playing in the margins and stretching the format,” says Nettles. “But it’s fun to have taken this time away and seen how the format has expanded and how music has evolved. Before, we were playing in the margins. Now, the margins have moved, and that’s fun to hear.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has shared her songwriting skills with a country act. She also wrote “Better Man” for Little Big Town, which is nominated for an ACM Award.

Sugarland will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 25. Dates can be found on their website. See a complete track listing for Bigger below. Pre-order is available beginning on April 13.

Bigger Track List:

1. “Bigger” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

2. “On A Roll” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

3. “Let Me Remind You” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

4. “Mother” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

5. “Still The Same” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

6. “Lean It On Back” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

7. “Babe (featuring Taylor Swift)” | Taylor Swift, Pat Monahan

8. “Bird In A Cage” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

9. “Love Me Like I’m Leaving” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, Tim Owens

10. “Tuesday’s Broken” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

11. “Not The Only” | Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

Photo Credit: Facebook/Sugarland