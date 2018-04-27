Evan Felker’s Ex Sings ‘Before He Cheats’ in Well-Timed Video After Miranda Lambert News Breaks

Evan Felker’s estranged wife, Staci Felker, appeared to sing along to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” amid reports that the Turnpike Troubadours singer was unfaithful to her with country singer Miranda Lambert.

“I hope he does,” Staci said in a friend’s Instagram story on Thursday while the lyrics “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats” played in the background at an Oklahoma City bar.

She posed with the friend, who was wearing a “Team Staci” shirt with the caption “Cheaters never prosper” overlaid on the video.

Us Weekly reports that Evan Felker and Lambert are “very much involved,” with a source telling the magazine that things just “happened” between the two after they spent time together on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

Staci reportedly filed for divorce from Evan in February, a month after his band starting touring with the “Little Red Wagon” singer, who was dating musician Anderson East at the time. East and Lambert split earlier this month after two years together.

Later in that same Instagram story on Friday morning, the friend said that she “knows everything” about the Lambert-Evan Felker drama and that “it is f—ing crazy.”

“Miranda is the biggest piece of s— on the face of the planet,” the friend said Friday, adding later that the country singer “stalked” Staci’s Instagram profile because “she’s wildly insecure.”

“There’s just so much here to unpack,” the friend said on Friday. “It’s not my story to tell.”

The friend warned that Staci is not taking the drama lightly.

“The important part is that [Staci is] way f—ing smarter. Staci is nobody to be f—ing trifled with … There were several details where I was like, ‘Oh my god you’re a f—ing genius.’ Evan has no idea what he’s up against,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Staci has seemingly addressed her ex-husband’s new relationship. She shared a teary selfie on her own Instagram story Thursday with the caption, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, also seemingly addressed the drama on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton tweeted on Wednesday.

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

Shelton has been steadily dating Gwen Stefani since his split with Lambert in late 2015. The two recently took Stefani’s kids down to Oklahoma to spend their spring break vacation outdoors.