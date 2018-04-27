Staci Felker’s Friend Spills All of the Miranda Lambert Tea in NSFW Rant

After Evan Felker’s estranged wife, Staci Felker, was spotted singing “Before He Cheats” in a friend’s Instagram story amid reports that the Turnpike Troubadours singer was unfaithful to her with Miranda Lambert, more details were spilled concerning the relationship drama.

After Staci’s friend shared the “Before He Cheats” video Thursday night (in which she wore a “Team Staci” T-shirt), she took to her Instagram story Friday morning to spill even more tea, even calling Lambert “the biggest piece of s— on the face of the planet.”

“I met up with Staci yesterday and she is a f—ing, I’m just going to call her Saint Staci. That girl is a f—ing champ. My mind is still, like, blown. I can’t say enough good things about this person,” the friend wrote on her Instagram profile.

She called the drama “f—ing crazy” and said that “there’s so much here to unpack.”

While she said she was being “über conscious” while choosing her words, she had one message for Lambert: “Miranda, if you’re out there just know someone hates you.”

She went on to accuse Lambert of “stalking” Staci’s Instagram profile and called her “wildly insecure.”

“Evan’s actual WIFE is A BILLION times hotter and SMARTER and it makes her willy insecure,” she wrote in a caption overlaid on one of the Instagram videos.

The friend then accused Lambert of considering plastic surgery.

“And when I say that [Staci is] hotter and smarter, aside form the obvious that Staci has incredible natural boobs — they’re huge — also, Evan hates fake t—s and Miranda was considering getting them. So good luck with that,” she said.

Toward the end of her NSFW tear, the friend said that Evan should be worried about what’s coming his way.

“The important part is that [Staci is] way f—ing smarter. Staci is nobody to be f—ing trifled with,” she said. “There were several details where I was like, ‘Oh my god you’re a f—ing genius.’ Evan has no idea what he’s up against.”

The friend said she’s finished giving out details of information but encouraged her followers not to take their anger out on Evan’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, who are currently touring with Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

“As much as I’m like, ‘F— Miranda Lambert, f— Turnpike Troubadours — NOT f— Turnpike, because there’s a lot of good dudes in that band,” she said. “The row they have to hoe right now is not fair to them. So don’t boycott Turnpike.”

The friend hinted that the couple’s relationship may be salvageable, captioning the video, “Just pray for Evan to pull his head out of his a—.”

Us Weekly reports that Evan and Lambert are “very much involved,” with a source telling the magazine that things just “happened” between the two after they spent time together on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

Staci reportedly filed for divorce from Evan in February, a month after his band starting touring with the “Little Red Wagon” singer, who was dating musician Anderson East at the time. East and Lambert split earlier this month after two years together.

Singing “Before He Cheats” on her friend’s Instagram was not the first time Staci has seemingly addressed her ex-husband’s new relationship. She shared a teary selfie on her own Instagram story Thursday with the caption, “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”

Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, also seemingly addressed the drama on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Shelton tweeted on Wednesday.

Shelton has been steadily dating Gwen Stefani since his split with Lambert in late 2015.