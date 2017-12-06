Country Artists Kick Off St. Jude Campaign

Country artists have a long — and generous — history of supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides free medical care to children battling cancer and other diseases of the blood.

Now, more than 80 artists, including Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker and more, are helping raise awareness of and resources for the work of St. Jude through a new campaign, This Shirt Saves Lives. The campaign invites people to wear the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt, tagging St. Jude on social media using @stjude and #thisshirtsaveslives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being a part of the This Shirt campaign was an honor,” Morris tells PopCulture.com. “I will always support St. Jude because seeing the hospital and talking to the children and their families firsthand changed me as a person. The work they do there from the doctors, the medical research scientists, the nurses to the staff is so inspiring, and they always need our support. Donate and spread the word to your friends and families because we are so fortunate to have our bodies healthy and functional. This campaign just raises even more awareness to such an important cause.”

“I feel so lucky to share this message of hope for St. Jude this Christmas season!” adds Cassie McConnell Kelley, wife of Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley. “This shirt quite literally funds life-saving medicine and research for sick children – and no one there receiving care ever has to pay a dime. Now that I’m a mom, I’m even more grateful for a facility like St. Jude and all of the amazing work they do!”

Luke Bryan, who always makes it a point to visit the hospital when he’s near Memphis, says supporting campaigns like This Shirt Saves Lives is an easy decision for him.

“St. Jude is an amazing organization, and whenever you see that name you trust that it’s the best of all causes,” Bryan shares. “It’s important for me to be a part of causes that inspire people. It’s a life-changing experience to get to see St. Jude and meet the kids who are fighting for their lives.”

To donate to St. Jude through their Partners of Hope program, (and get your very own t-shirt), visit ThisShirtSavesLives.org.