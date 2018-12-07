Songs by Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and More Included on ‘Homegrown Kids Country’

Ross Copperman is best known as a songwriter and producer, claiming credits to hit songs like Keith Urban‘s “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” Darius Rucker‘s “If I Told You,” Blake Shelton‘s “I Lived It” and more. But Copperman is also a husband and father, and wanted to create music that would be applicable – and enjoyable – for his three children.

The result is Homegrown Kids Vol. 1, a compilation of some of country music’s biggest hits, like Urban’s “Coming Home” and “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, sung by young singers, and recorded in a way that will appeal to the younger generation of country music fans.

“I’ve always wanted to make an album for my kids,” Copperman told PopCulture.com. “I have a 3, 5 and 7-year-old. I recorded ten hit songs, sung by kids, songs like ‘Most People are Good,’ ‘Get Along.’ And when you hear kids singing ‘Most People are Good,’ it gives you full-body chills, and changes the way the song is interpreted. I just wanted to do that for my kids, to leave that for them.”

Copperman didn’t create Homegrown Kids Country just for his own children. The 36-year-old also created it for children everywhere, with a goal of spreading the songs, and the meaning behind them, all over the United States.

“I’m partnering with the CMA Foundation,” Copperman revealed. “We’re going to create curriculums around this album, and put it in schools all over the country, and pull the lessons from these songs, and just put it all towards music education.”

Copperman knew not all of the songs would work for Homegrown Kids Country, since his criteria for each of the tunes was pretty specific.

“I tried to find songs that I wouldn’t have to change the lyrics on, and that had good messages to kids,” Copperman noted. “‘Road Less Traveled’ we did, by Lauren Alaina. I tried to do ‘Body Like a Back Road, but I couldn’t get it tweaked enough. We did ‘Wagon Wheel,’ we did ‘No Such Thing as a Broken Heart’; songs that inspire kids. I’m going to tour this thing. It’s going to be a [big] deal. BMG’s putting the record out.”

“I wanted to make it happen, because again, I wanted to do this for my kids,” he added. “It’s already their favorite album I’ve ever made.”

Copperman has penned dozens and dozens of hit songs, but he hints his favorite songs he’s written are the ones no one has heard – at least not yet.

“My favorite song is the one I’ll write tomorrow,” Copperman said. “It’s always the next one. I had the opportunity to write with Ed Sheeran. I wrote 13 of my favorite songs I’ll ever write in my life with him, and I’m forever changed from the experience.”

See a complete track list for Homegrown Kids Country below. Order or stream the record by visiting their website.

Homegrown Kids Country Track Listing:

1. “Dirt on My Boots”

2. “Meant to Be”

3. “Road Less Traveled”

4. “Get Along”

5. “Wagon Wheel”

6. “Coming Home”

7. “Most People are Good”

8. “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”

9. “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”

10. “Boondocks”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer