SmithField to Serve as the Opening Act on Granger Smith’s Winter Tour

Hot new duo SmithField are about to get introduced to a bunch of new fans. The twosome, made up of Jennifer Felder and Trey Smith, have been announced as the opening act on select dates of Granger Smith’s upcoming winter tour.

Smith’s tour is in support of his latest album, When the Good Guys Win, released in October. The record, Smith reveals, was created on the road, which makes his upcoming trek all the more special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This one feels like, I don’t want to say that I don’t have to care as much, but I could be a little bit more of myself,” Smith told Hollywood Life. “This one was also made 100 percent on the road, which was lot different. Looking back, it made the album better for sure. Being out there, being in the field with the people that we would deliver the music to, it made more sense that way.”

A list of all of the dates with Smith and SmithField is available below. Dates and venue information can be found on SmithField’s website.

Thursday, January 18th: Irving Plaza, New York, N.Y.

Friday, January 19th: Paradise Island Rock, Boston, Mass.

Saturday, January 20th: Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, N.J.

Thursday, January 25th: Kegs Canal Side, Jordan, N.Y.

Friday, January 26th: Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, N.Y.

Saturday, January 27th: Trocadero Theatre, Philadelphia, Penn.

Sunday, January 28th: Anthology, Rochester, N.Y.

Thursday, February 1st: Castle Theatre, Bloomington, Ill.

Saturday, February 3rd: Prarie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls, Minn.

Thursday, February 8th: Ram’s Head Live, Baltimore, Md.

Friday, February 9th: Dusty Armadillo, Rootstown, Ohio

Thursday, February 15th: The Griffin Restaurant, El Dorado, Ark.

Photo Credit: Instagram/SmithfieldMusic