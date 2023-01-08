Shania Twain Rocks Pink Hair

Shania Twain debuted pink hair at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in December, as she recreated her iconic look from the 1998 music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much." Although she wore a less revealing outfit on The Today Show Thursday, she wore the pink hair color again as she talked about her new album. Twain, 57, also shared her philosophy on embracing her beauty as she ages with Hoda Kotb.

"I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I've never felt before," Twain told Kotb, via PEOPLE. "And that is coming with the acceptance that I cannot slow the process of aging, that is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that."

When Kotb asked the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer how she felt in her own skin today, Twain was quick to say that she feels great. "I can look in the mirror with the lights on, I'm so loving that experience, so that's one example of freedom of feeling liberated," Twain explained. "I really don't mind – I walk in with the lights on and check [all spots of my body]. I feel good about facing that kind of fear that I've had, I think, for all my life, my shyness about my flaws."

Twain said she loves fashion, but she also likes not relying on it to hide her flaws. She even posed topless for the "Waking Up Dreaming" single art. "I love fashion and I love to wear things, I love texture and I love everything about fashion, and with fashion, we're meant to try to wear things that are suitable for our body, for our shape, for our size," Twain told Kotb. "But there's something about nudity that throws that all away for a minute and says how are you without any of that?"

Twain has been busy promoting her upcoming sixth album, Queen of Me, which is also her first since 2017. The album features "Waking Up Dreaming" and "Giddy Up!" She will spend most of 2023 on the road, with her tour starting on April 28 in Spokane, Washington. Queen of Me will be released on Feb. 3.

In a December interview with PEOPLE, Twain said the topless photos for the "Waking Up Dreaming" single were her "expressing my truth" and sharing her confidence in her own skin with fans. "I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear – if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable," the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer said. "I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."