Shania Twain Updates Iconic 'That Don't Impress Me Much' Outfit for People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain went back in time for some pitch-perfect nostalgia. The 57-year-old megastar walked the red carpet at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in an outfit that resembled the iconic leopard-print two-piece she wore in the music video for her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." As Twain posed for pictures, she wore a leopard-themed body-con dress with sheer fabric, which covered her stomach, arms, and hands. The gown also featured a hood similar to that worn in her iconic music video. The Canadian-born star also updated the original leopard-printed bottoms with a velvet skirt and complemented the outfit with bold bubblegum-pink hair. She explained to Elle earlier this year what the leopard-print look meant to her. "Some people say 'white is my neutral' or 'black is my neutral.' For me, leopard print is my neutral," she told the outlet. "When I first started shooting music videos at the very beginning of my career, I would gravitate to all the leopard print options on the rack during the styling process. I just felt like it was the no-fail neutral that I could wear with anything."

She added, "You can dress it up, you can dress it down. It is a staple print because you can put leopard on velvet or chiffon or sheer or silk. Anything. It's hyper flexible." Her 1998 music video look was a "collaboration" with fashion designer Marc Bouwer, according to the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Twain said a fabric inspired them in Bouwer's showroom for the look. "It was a stretch velvet," she revealed. In terms of what made the fabric stand out, Twain said, "I fell in love with the way it moved." She continued, "When you're running around and dancing and jumping and doing quick changes, your outfit has got to be durable. I never want to feel restricted when I'm performing. So it starts with comfort. It always does with me. Whatever I'm going to wear on stage, it has to be comfortable." She explained, "So I said to Marc, 'Let's go with midriff—oh, and I like a flare leg.'" She added, "I knew we were going to be shooting out in the desert, so I needed to be comfortable for 12 hours standing on my feet. That meant platforms and layers so that I could take my jacket off to cool down."

During the ceremony, Twain, whose album Queen of Me is scheduled to release in February 2023, took the stage. A nearly 10-minute medley of Twain's hits included "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" The performance also included her new single, "Waking Up Dreaming." "I'm honored to be here and to be recognized. It's just lovely," Twain told Laverne Cox before she performed. "It's fun and exciting to be getting on the stage and kicking some butt out there." She accepted the Music Icon Award after her energetic performance, recognizing her 40-year career achievements. "This is such a privilege and dream," said Twain in her acceptance speech. "Am I dreaming? I really am, I think. Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and for highlighting my work as having a significant impact. I'm not sure if that's the right thing to say, but I always feel that's my wish to inspire people with my music."