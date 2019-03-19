Shania Twain Is ‘Inspired’ by Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas ‘Just A Girl’ Show

Shania Twain might be one of the reigning performance artists of all time, but she still looks to others for inspiration, including Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Twain, who had her own Shania: Still the One residency in Las Vegas from 2012 to 2014, recently watched Stefani’s Just A Girl show, also in Sin City, and was blown away by what she saw.

“I was checking out that room,” Twain told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “I was checking out when Gwen was doing in there. I loved the indoor-amphitheater, party vibe. Gwen was just amazing. She inspired me.”

Twain also hinted that she was plotting a return to the stage, although the star refused to divulge any details.

“I will be singing somewhere,” she revealed with a smile. “I wonder where that will be?”

Twain was on hand to present her good friend, Lionel Richie, an award at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a worthwhile cause that helps support and fund people afflicted by brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s, and their families.

“He’s my buddy, my pal, he’s a lifesaver and a really wonderful friend,” Twain said of Richie (via ABC News). “I’m happy to be here for him.”

“I have a personal interest in the cause,” she continued. “My grandmother had Alzheimer’s. It’s a very devastating disease and we just need more awareness.”

Twain, who just made her acting debut opposite John Travolta in the movie, Trading Paint, released her latest album, Now, in 2017, and has plenty more projects in the works.

“Taking chances and being out of the comfort zone is really something that I’m enjoying,” the 53-year-old told Billboard. “It’s the way I live my life. I know what it’s like to be rejected – I definitely had a hard time when I first started out. I just feel an inner strength and feel stronger when I’m taking on new challenges – I feel motivated by challenge. It’s exciting, it’s fun.”

Twain, who joined the cast of Real Country last fall, would like to do spend more time in front of a camera, as well as behind a microphone.

“I want to do more acting, because when you’re acting, you’re not yourself, and it’s kind of awesome to step out of yourself and be someone else just for a minute,” Twain acknowledged. “I could see myself doing more of that. I’ve already been skydiving, so I don’t think I’m going to jump out of a plane again. [Laughs] I’ve crossed that one off my list.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Nicholas Hunt