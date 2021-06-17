Scotty McCreery Tributes Wife Gabi on Their Anniversary: 'I'm So Lucky That I'm Yours'

✖

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 16, and they both marked the occasion with sweet posts on Instagram. McCreery shared a selfie he and his wife snapped on vacation somewhere warm, writing, "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life!"

"1,096 days we’ve been married and you have been a rock for our family every single one of them!" his message continued. "I’m so lucky that I’m yours. Cheers to many more years and adventures! I love you." Gabi posted a photo from the couple's wedding on her own Instagram page and began her caption by writing, "Happiest when I’m with you."

"Thankful for you sharing God’s love with me daily and being my greatest supporter and cheerleader, I like to think we make a pretty great team," she continued. "Cheers to 3 years and counting! Love you!!!" The 27-year-old added that reminiscing on her wedding weekend "never gets old." "The greatest weekend full of SO much love, with the best family and friends," she declared.

McCreery and Gabi met in elementary school in North Carolina and began dating their senior year of high school before becoming engaged in September 2017. They married in a backyard ceremony the next summer and their wedding was featured in McCreery's music video for "This Is It," a song he originally wrote to accompany his proposal to Gabi. "I wrote it two weeks prior strictly to play it for her that day," he told Audacy's Katie Neal. "I had no thoughts of putting it on the album, no thoughts of putting it on the radio."

The American Idol winner's latest single is "You Time," a song he wrote in 2019 that was also inspired by Gabi. "I was so busy on the road... my wife was working at the children's hospital at Duke and her schedule was crazy insane too, so we just legitimately were not seeing each other," McCreery recalled of the song's inspiration. "I'd be heading out the door for the road and she'd be coming in and we'd kiss and say 'Hello' and 'Goodbye' at the same time. So that's kind of where the idea for the song came from."

"Fast forward to this last year and we got a whole lot of 'You Time,'" he joked. "But that was a silver lining for us in the pandemic, getting to hang out so much."