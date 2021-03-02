Scotty McCreery is letting fans in on some of his family time with his music video for his new single, "You Time," which was released on Sunday, Feb. 28. Directed by Brianna Fish, the video reunited McCreery with his band and crew, with performance scenes interspersed with clips of a just-married couple leaving their wedding and settling in to their first home.

Though the majority of the clip switches between the couple and McCreery on stage with his band members, one of whom is the groom, McCreery's own wife, Gabi, makes a brief appearance at the end of the video. She's first shown watching from the wings with a smile on her face before McCreery hands off his guitar and walks over to his wife, taking her hand as they leave the venue.

"'You Time' is a fun, romantic, up-beat song and I feel like the video captures all of that, moving back and forth between my performance and the scenes with the couple who are starting their life together," McCreery told CMT. "It was just great to be back with my band and crew as we shot this video. With the pandemic, I haven’t seen them very often and I’ve missed hanging with them. Was a fun shoot. Bree (the director) made the set so chill and easy. It was my first time to work with her and I really enjoyed it."

The 27-year-old added that there are moments in the video "that really make me smile." "The final scenes are based on what inspired me to write 'You Time' in the first place," he explained. "Glad we could make that happen in the video." That inspiration came from Gabi, and McCreery shared that he thinks some "you time" is important for all couples.

"We all need 'You Time' with our significant other – for fun, romance, a recharge, and more," he said. "It’s important we make time for that to happen often." On Sunday, McCreery made a pun on the song's title with a new Instagram photo of himself, Gabi and their dog, Moose, sitting on a mountain in Linville, North Carolina. "'View' Time," the American Idol winner captioned the post.

"You Time" was released in September and is expected to be the first single from McCreery's as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album, which will follow his 2018 album Seasons Change.