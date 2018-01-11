Watch Scotty McCreery Perform a Medley of the Classics

Scotty McCreery is a rising star on today’s country music scene, but the 24-year-old hasn’t left his classic influences behind.

At his performance before the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29, 2017, in Charlotte, North Carolina, McCreery took the audience back to prior years in country music with a medley of hits from artists like Conway Twitty, Randy Travis and Alan Jackson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCreery took the opportunity to perform an eight-minute medley beginning with Twitty’s “Hello Darlin’” before moving into Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen.” He followed those with “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash and “Chattahoochee” from Alan Jackson. The singer finished with “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” which topped the charts in 1995 thanks to John Michael Montgomery.

The crowd was clearly enjoying the medley, with the audience expressing their approval for each new song as McCreery switched tunes, highlighting some of country music’s biggest names in a fitting tribute.

Fans may see some of those influences pop up on McCreery’s third studio album, Seasons Change, which is scheduled for release on March 16.

“For the first time, I wrote all the songs on my album,” McCreery said in a recent press release, via Rare Country. “It’s kind of my journal of the last few years: the ups and the downs. Whenever I think things are not going well, I’ve learned to just wait it out because the seasons change. If you want to know who I am and where I’m at right now, listen to this album. I feel like I’m having a conversation with everyone that listens. It’s that personal.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com