Scotty McCreery Calls Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Jennifer Lopez ‘Down to Earth’

Scotty McCreery won Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, with Randy Jackson, Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez serving as judges. While the three judges, including Lopez, were warm and caring on-screen, McCreery says that, especially for Lopez, the kindness still continues.

“The last time we were out in L.A., it was a bunch of us old idols and alum, and we were hanging out and waiting on Jennifer to film something,” McCreery recalls to People. “She walked in the room — I was on the opposite side — and she locked eyes and said ‘Oh hey, baby!’ And she came over and gave me a hug and we just hung out for a little bit.”

Even while appearing on Idol, the North Carolina native says the actress and singer is very unassuming in real life.

“She’s sweet,” McCreery says. “She’s so down to earth, as much as a diva as she is on TV and everything, she always has her mom with her. I was like ‘She’s so normal, but she’s so cool.’”

McCreery just celebrated his first No. 1 hit, with “Five More Minutes,” but thanks to his fiancee, Gabi Dugal, it sounds like McCreery won’t have a struggle with celebrity ego either.

“She’s my rock and she’s my biggest cheerleader, but she’s also like my biggest humbler, if you could say that,” says McCreery. “I can come home from a No. 1 album or three sold-out shows in a row on the road and she’ll say ‘Go take out the trash.’ She’s good for me in that aspect. She’s just always there for me — doesn’t matter how the career life’s going.”

With Season 16 of American Idol in full swing, with Luke Bryan, Lionel Riche and Katy Perry serving as judges this year, the 24-year-old says he is glad the show is back on the air.

“I like it,” McCreery tells PopCulture.com. “I’m a fan of the show first and foremost. I watched from Season 1 all the way until the last season, so I’m glad I got to be a part of it a few years back. I can’t wait to watch.”

The singer-songwriter also has wise words for current American Idol contestants, based on his experience.

“Just loosen up and have fun,” he said. “I was so stiff during Idol. I just didn’t know what was going on, I was like a deer in the headlights. I would have just said ‘Have a good time.’”

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: EB Media PR/Jeff Ray