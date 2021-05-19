Scotty McCreery to Give Fans Some 'You Time' With 2021 Tour

✖

Scotty McCreery is the latest country artist to announce a 2021 tour, sharing that he will be beginning his You Time Tour in June. The tour is named after McCreery's latest single, "You Time," which was inspired by his wife, Gabi, but now has new meaning with the singer set to get back on the road.

"This last year I was glad to get more 'you time' with my wife Gabi than ever before, as well as a lot of 'you time' with some of my favorite songwriters via Zoom as we created new songs for the upcoming album," McCreery said in a statement, via The Boot. "And now that we're able to tour again, I cannot wait to get back on the road and have some 'you time' with fans this summer." He added, "This song's message and timing really hit home for me and I hope we keep a few things, like the intention of the time we spent with others last year, as we look ahead. I for one will never take going to a show or playing music live for fans for granted after this last year without it."

In addition to his own shows, McCreery will join Chris Young on select dates and Old Dominion for several dates of the band's Live From the Ballpark Tour "These guys are not only amazing performers but great people, and this tour will be a blast," McCreery said of joining Old Dominion on the road. "Plus, having been a pitcher on my high school baseball team, performing in these ball parks will be like coming home."

June 18 — Fresno, Calif. — Boots in the Park Festival, Granite Park ^

June 19 — Norco, Calif. — Boots in the Park Festival, The Backyard at Silver Lakes Park ^

June 27 — Anchorage, Alaska — Backyard Country BBQ, Downtown Anchorage

July 9 — St. Louis, Mo. — 92.3 WIL Boots & Bourbon Series, The Pageant

July 10 — Jacksonville, Ill. — Morgan County Fair, Morgan County Fairground

July 17 — Jackson, Tenn. — Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour*

Aug, 7 — Laughlin, Nev.— Edgewater Casino Resort

Aug. 27 — Wilmington, N.C. — Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 — Doswell, Va. — After Hours at the Meadow Event Park

Aug. 29 — Glenmoore, Pa. — Citadel Country Spirit USA Music Festival ^

Sept. 9 — Hampton Beach, N.H. — Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 10 — Cohasset, Mass. — South Shore Music Circus

Sept. 11 — Hyannis, Mass. — Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 17 — Rosemont, Ill. — Joe’s Live

Sept. 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. — Summerfest Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage

Sept. 24 — Idaho Falls, Idaho — Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour *

Oct. 1 — Wichita, Kan. — Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour *

Oct. 2 — Omaha, Neb. — Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour *

^ direct support for Chris Young

* direct Support for Old Dominion