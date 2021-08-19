✖

Keith Urban gifted fans with some new music on Thursday, Aug. 19, releasing his new song "Wild Hearts." The anthemic track is an ode to dreamers, starting with a look back at Urban's own childhood with a line recalling his first concert, a Johnny Cash show he saw at age 5 with his late father.

"Saw the man in black / Spotlight in the air / Heard a thousand screams / I saw my daddy stare / Feel like I’ve been runnin’ since the day that I was born / Eagle on my back / Phoenix on my arm," he sings, referencing two of his many tattoos. "To all of the lost ones who aren’t really lost ones, this song is for you," Urban told fans on Instagram. "We are WILD HEARTS !"

The Grammy winner wrote the song with several of his fellow wild hearts — Old Dominion's Brad Tursi, Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay. "This goes out to the drifters / And all of the dreamers ready to fly / All those born to be rock stars / Lifting their guitars / And painting the sky," the chorus reads. "Can you hear me?/ All of you lost ones who aren’t really lost ones / Keep shining your light / This goes out to the wild cards and all of the wild hearts / Just like mine."

"Wild Hearts" follows Urban's 2020 album The Speed of Now Part 1 and is the Australian star's next single, after "One Too Many," his duet with Pink, which gave Urban his 43rd Top 10 hit at country radio. He'll likely perform his new release when returns to Las Vegas next month to resume his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which currently has dates scheduled for Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25. He also has a number of Australian tour dates scheduled in December, which will serve as the launch for his The Speed of Now World Tour.

Urban hasn't confirmed whether his next project will be a Speed of Now Part 2 or something else entirely, and he's stayed busy since releasing his album, joining Breland on the hip-hop-inflected "Throw It Back" earlier this year. Breland also appeared on The Speed of Now Part 1, guesting with Nile Rodgers on "Out the Cage."