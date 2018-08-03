Scotty McCreery to Appear on Upcoming Episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Scotty McCreery and his family will appear on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, airing on Sunday, August 5.

McCreery is joined by his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery; father-in-law, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III; father, Mike McCreery; and grandmother, Paquita McCreery. The McCreery family, who is competing against Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan and his family, is playing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In the clip below, McCreery’s grandmother jokes with Steve Harvey, teasing the host that she is single when he begins to banter with her.

McCreery’s current single, “This is It,” was inspired by McCreery’s relationship with Dugal. The song, currently in the Top 40 and climbing, is likely one of many more to come from McCreery about his new bride.

“She’s incredible,” McCreery boasts to PopCulture.com about his now-wife. “She’s definitely the inspiration behind every love song.”

The North Carolina native wrote “This is It” only a couple weeks before popping the question. In the song, he imagined how the proposal would go, which, thankfully went exactly as he hoped.

“Luckily everything went to plan and she did say yes,” he says. “If things would have gone awry I probably would have had to write another song.”

The couple will have to enjoy married life apart for a while. McCreery has a full calendar of shows scheduled, but says being married makes it easier to come off the road.

“In my life work I travel a lot, and we don’t live together yet,” he said prior to the wedding. “So when I do come home I’m still going back to my two guy roommates. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys are cool, but I’d really much rather be with my fiancee.’ Now after this, as soon as I come home from the road, I get to go back to her and spend more time together like that.”

“It’s a big step, but luckily I’ve known her since kindergarten,” he continued. “We grew up together, so I think she knows everything about me. I know pretty much everything about her.”

Find a complete list of upcoming shows by visiting ScottyMcCreery.com.

“This is It” is the second single from McCreery’s recent Seasons Change album. Download the single on iTunes.

McCreery’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air on Sunday, August 5, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer