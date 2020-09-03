Scotty McCreery Announces New Single, 'You Time' Inspired by Wife Gabi

After earning his third consecutive No. 1 this summer with "In Between," Scotty McCreery has announced that his next single will be "You Time," a romantic track that reminds him of his wife, Gabi. Written by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, "You Time" is the first single from the American Idol winner's as-yet-unannounced new album and will be released on Sept. 23.

"I need a little you time, you time / Red wine sippin’ in moonlight / Your touch, your skin / Your lips kissin’ on me all night," McCreery sings in the song's chorus. "I ain’t tryin’ to monopolize / Your 24/7, 365 / But sometimes I need / Just a little bit of me and / You time, you time, you time." The North Carolina native first teased the song on Instagram on Wednesday when he posted a video of a ticking clock along with some lyrics before officially announcing the song on Thursday.

"I am so excited about releasing new music, especially a song that makes me think of Gabi and puts me in a joyful mood," McCreery said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "I think we can all use a smile right now." The singer will perform "You Time" during his "Live at the Ryman" live stream on Friday night, which is part of the Ryman Auditorium's series of Friday night concerts that began last month.

The 26-year-old's upcoming studio album will be his fifth, following 2018's Seasons Change. That album gave McCreery three No. 1 songs — "In Between," "This Is It" and "Five More Minutes." In June, Gabi helped her husband celebrate the success of "In Between" along with a group of friends, all of whom wore t-shirts with McCreery's face on them for an at-home bash.

"This one is extra sweet! In Between has been one of my favorite songs since we wrote it in 2015. It was a grind with this song, and thats what makes it so awesome for it to be on top of the country charts this week!" McCreery gushed on Instagram, thanking his team, band and road crew. "To country radio, I cant thank you enough for giving my music a chance. Thank you for supporting this album as much as you have. 3 in a row is crazyyy!!! Can’t wait to send new music your way!"