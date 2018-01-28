Chris Stapleton Sings With Sturgill Simpson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Stapleton had a surprise for fans during his Saturday Night Live performance.

The country music artist brought his friend and fellow musician Sturgill Simpson out to perform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the singers freaked out on social media, excited about the collaboration.

People of America and the World, this is Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson. These are the true modern leaders & superstars of country music, not what the radio and mainstream media have been feeding you. Listen, learn, and feel the power of real music made by real people. #SNL — Saving Country Music (@KyleCoroneos) January 28, 2018

Oh snap. @SturgillSimpson is performing with Chris Stapleton on #SNL!! — Jimi Adams (@jimidadams) January 28, 2018

YESSS, Chris Stapleton AND Sturgill Simpson. #SNL — Jeffrey N. (@Jnitros) January 28, 2018

Sturgill!!! Suddenly, this #SNL performance got a lot more interesting. — Dan Riley (@ThreeColumnsArt) January 28, 2018

Stapleton teased Simpson’s surprise appearance on his Instagram earlier on Saturday.

“Tonight we’ve got some extra Kentucky in NYC. #SNL” Stapleton wrote, not entirely confirming the collaboration would take place.

Stapleton released two volumes of his From a Room album in 2017. Volume One was released in May and Volume Two in December. Stapleton also collaborated with singer Justin Timberlake on the latest promotional single for his Man of the Woods album, Say Something.

The singer-songwriter was honored in 2017 for being the most played artist in any genre to be played in jukeboxes, according to TouchTunes jukeboxes.

Will Ferrell served as musical guest for the Jan. 27 episode of Saturday Night Live. The show airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Woah. Chris Stapleton just brought out Sturgill Simpson as his guest to perform a duet on SNL. Badass — Timber⚡️Carini (@TimberCarini) January 28, 2018

Oh my godddd @ChrisStapleton brought @SturgillSimpson with him to @nbcsnl !!!!!!!!!!! Best surprise ever!!!!! — Sandra Wall (@immacrecep) January 28, 2018

Oh my godddd @ChrisStapleton brought @SturgillSimpson with him to @nbcsnl !!!!!!!!!!! Best surprise ever!!!!! — Sandra Wall (@immacrecep) January 28, 2018