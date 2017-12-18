Sara Evans to Headline 2018 CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Sara Evans has just been announced as the headliner for the 2018 CMT Next Women of Country Tour! The singer will be joined by RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr for the multi-city trek, which kicks off on Feb. 12 in New York City.

I’m so excited to be headlining the @CMT Next Women of Country Tour with @RaeLynn and @kalieshorr! Check https://t.co/OrbrVsBjKo to see if we’re coming to your area. Tickets go on sale Friday! #CMTNextWomen pic.twitter.com/OIHlYPLA3v — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) December 18, 2017

“I’m so excited to announce that I am going to be headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour in 2018,” Evans reveals. “It starts in February, and there are like 15 shows, maybe more. It is RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, opening up for me. It’s going to be so awesome.”

For Evans, the CMT Next Women of Country Tour is a chance to promote female artists, including rising stars, on the road.

“I absolutely love that CMT champions female artists with the Next Women of Country Tour and am so honored to be headlining it in 2018,” Evans says. “I can’t wait to hit the road with RaeLynn and Kalie. They are both incredible singers, songwriters, and overall artists and we’re going to have a blast!”

“When your first tour is your dream tour,” gushed Shorr earlier today. The 23-year-old’s debut EP, Slingshot, was released earlier this year.

A list of dates on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour is possted below. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 22 at both Sara Evans‘ website and the tour’s official website.

Feb. 12 New York, N.Y. at B.B. King’s Blues Club

Feb. 14 Concord, N.H. at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre

Feb. 15 Albany, N.Y. at The Palace Theater

Feb. 16 Verona, N.Y. at Turning Stone Resort Casino, The Showroom

Feb. 17 Medford, Mass. at Cheavlier Theatre

Feb. 23 Athens, Ohio at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 24 Richmond, Ky. at EKU Center for the Arts

Feb. 25 Joliet, Ill. at Rialto Square Theatre

Mar. 9 Salina, Kan. at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Mar. 10 Pocola, Okla. at Choctaw Casino Resort – Centerstage

Mar. 15 Kansas City, Mo. at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Mar. 16 Prior Lake, Minn. at Mystic Lake Casino – Mystic Showroom

Mar. 17 Waukegan, Ill. — TBA

Apr. 6 Lake Charles, La. at Golden Nugget

Apr. 7 Mobile, Ala. at Saenger Theatre