Sam Hunt Shares His Next Dream Travel Destination

It’s no secret that Sam Hunt is a fan of traveling the world — the “Downtown’s Dead” singer has spent time in Hawaii, Mexico, Israel and more — and the star recently shared the next location on his bucket list with Kix Brooks of American Country Countdown.

“I want to go over to Greece at some point, so I’m trying to figure out a way to squeeze that into the schedule in the next year or so,” he said, via Nash Country Daily.

“I really love Central America. Like, you can travel there and live there for cheap, so it’s not like, you know, I’m gonna have to break the bank to do some of this traveling,” Hunt added. “We like to do the minimal thing—my wife and I—so we’ll go stay in just a little hut in the jungle for a week or two at a time, and we love it, so those are a few places that I’m looking forward to spending more time.”

Hunt wed Hannah Lee Fowler in April 2017 and recently told Taste of Country that it’s been “tricky” balancing his career with spending that newlywed time with his wife.

“It’s a tricky thing because we just got married a year ago and we’ve talked about having kids and she’s like ‘Well I want us to spend our time together before we have kids,’” the 33-year-old explained. “With as busy as I’ve been with music it hasn’t really felt like we’ve gotten to have that young adult marriage time to really bond. So we’ve compartmentalized that a little bit and tried to also incorporate that into what I’m doing as we tour and do this music thing. It’s just such a blessing that we’re figuring it out and we’re making it work.”

Hunt is set to hit the road with Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country XL Tour at the end of July and is hoping he can get into the studio in the fall, though he shared that his new music might be a bit different than what fans have heard from him previously.

“So far, my music has been influenced by pop culture. And I’ve used my pop culture foresight to create a sound that I thought would be effective in today’s times,” he explained. “Now I’m not paying as much attention to that. I think as I continue to write songs, I may lean on country roots I think a little more than where the culture is going, musically. So I don’t know how that will work out, ultimately, but I think it will be fun for me to kind of create a more pure version of the music that’s been influenced by my country background.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe