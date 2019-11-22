Sam Hunt Breaks Silence After Arrest for DUI

Sam Hunt is breaking his silence on his DUI arrest Wednesday. The country music star took to Twitter Friday and apologized for driving under the influence, leading to his arrest in Nashville, Tennessee. The 34-year-old was reportedly driving the wrong way down a road in East Nashville and was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container. He was released around 9 a.m. on a $2,500 bond.

The singer said in his statement he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show, and apologized for the incident.

Fans rushed to reply to the singer’s statement, praising his decision to speak out.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

“Everyone makes mistakes. It takes a lot of courage to admit wrong doing, still a fan and always will be. I commend you for tweeting this!” One fan responded.

“Just be glad you didn’t hurt yourself or anyone else… I hope you learned a lesson!!” Another Twitter user commented,

“Everyone makes mistakes. & i don’t know about everyone else but don’t be hard on yourself No one is perfect everyone makes mistakes & learn from it. As for me I don’t hate you for it & no one else shouldn’t(sic) neither. You know what you did and you own up to it. That take(sic) alot!” Another fan commented.

Details on the arrest revealed police were notified that a driver was traveling on the wrong way, and the vehicle swerved in and out of its lane. Officers did a traffic stop, which found Hunt struggling to find hiss Tennessee license and attempting to hand over his credit card and passport.

A field sobriety test was given and the warrant states that Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08. Hunt is reportedly set to have his day in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

Singer Riley Green spoke about the arrest Friday, sending his thoughts to his old friend and fellow musician.

“It’s an awful thing, and of course, everybody makes mistakes,” Green told Albany radio station WGNA 107.7. “But when you get to his level of popularity and notoriety, you’re gonna get a lot more scrutiny than anybody else is. That just comes with the territory, at the end of the day.

“But he’s a smart guy and a good dude,” he added. “I hate it for him, but you gotta be glad that everybody’s okay, nobody got injured. He’ll bounce back from it, but it’s going to be a tough time because he is Sam Hunt. He is going to catch a lot of that flack that the average Joe that makes a mistake is not going to catch.”