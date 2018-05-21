Ryan Reynolds Speaks out About His Daughter’s Role in Taylor Swift’s ‘Gorgeous’ Song

Ryan Reynolds is speaking out about James, his daughter with Blake Lively, who appears on the Taylor Swift single, “Gorgeous.”

The 4-year-old, who says “gorgeous” twice in the beginning of the song, might need a bit of an attitude adjustment after her inclusion in the Top 10 track.

“That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song,” Reynolds reveals while on Good Morning America. “It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song. She’s insufferable. I don’t know if she knows she’s in a Taylor Swift song.”

The 41-year-old, who will next appear in Deadpool 2, recently opened up about his ongoing struggle with anxiety.

“I have anxiety. I’ve always had anxiety,” Reynolds tells The New York Times. “Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

Reynolds, who is also a proud parent to one-year-old Ines, says it was his own childhood that created his sometimes-crippling anxiety.

“I became this young skin-covered micro manager,” he says of trying to ward off his father’s sometimes volatile anger. “When you stress out kids, there’s a weird paradox that happens because they’re suddenly taking on things that aren’t theirs to take on.”

While it’s unclear how Reynolds’ daughter appeared on the Swift song, the two celebs have been friends for some time, with Reynolds joining Swift for a July 4 celebration in 2016, and later loaning the country-turned-pop star his Deadpool costume for Halloween that same year.

“Gorgeous,” which says, “You’re so gorgeous / I can’t say anything to your face / ‘Cause look at your face / And I’m so furious / At you for making me feel this way / But, what can I say? / You’re gorgeous,” is rumored to be about Swift’s current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s Reputation album was released last November. The record includes “Gorgeous” and her current single, “Delicate.”

Swift just kicked off her Reputation Tour, after inviting more than 2000 foster and adopted children to her final tour rehearsal. A list of all of her upcoming shows can be found by visiting her website.

Deadpool 2 will officially hit theaters on Friday, May 18.

