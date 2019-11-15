Ryan Hurd Vows to Be the ‘Best Dad’ to New Son With Maren Morris (Exclusive)

Ryan Hurd and his wife, Maren Morris, will welcome their first child, a boy, into the world earlier next year. With parenthood only a few more months away, Hurd is adjusting to the idea of being a dad and already vows to be the best he can be in his new role.

“I’m gonna be the best dad,” Hurd told PopCulture.com. “We’re thrilled. We’re getting used to the idea still and learning a lot. Neither one of us knows what we’re doing, but it’s just been such an amazing time in our lives.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things are also going well in the couple’s professional lives as well as their personal lives. Hurd just celebrated his first gold record, with “To a T,” which is still climbing the charts.

“It’s my first gold record, so I’m really proud of that,” Hurd boasted. “I never really expected to have a gold single as an artist, so that’s really, really really special. “It’s been such a whirlwind year. I’ve still been writing songs for other people.”

Those songs include “What If I Never Get Over You” for Lady Antebellum, which Hurd wrote with Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz and Jon Green, and is on the trio’s Ocean album, out Friday, Nov. 15. The song was performed during the 2019 CMA Awards, with Halsey, part of what Hurd called a “massive night,” which also included Morris’ six nominations, with her walking away with the CMA Award for Album of the Year.

“I’ve been doing this for four years now, so it feels just like my job, and I’m just really blessed to be a songwriter in Nashville,” Hurd reflected. “We’re both really lucky to do this job, and neither one of us takes it for granted. So, it’s nights like this that are just not only celebrating things that we’re apart of but just celebrating the town, the music community, and this amazing genre of music that we get to participate in. It’s the only job we’ve ever wanted and we both get to do it. We don’t take that for granted.”

Morris also opened up about motherhood, while backstage at the CMA Awards.

“I look up to so many people in this genre that haven’t had to choose between starting a family, and also kicking a–– at their career,” Morris said. “Carrie [Underwood] is one of them. I’ve talked to Hillary Scott and Lady A, Karen Fairchild, Little Big Town, they all make it work, and they make it look easy and normal, which I think is the most beautiful thing you can give to a kid on the road.

“I’ve seen their kids backstage riding tricycles, and they have their own catering table with kids’ food. It becomes your normal, however you make it,” she added. “Ryan and I are scared sh––less, but we’re excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill