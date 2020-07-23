Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Celebrate Upcoming Baby With Socially Distanced Shower

Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, are currently expecting their first child, and the couple was able to celebrate with friends during a socially distanced shower in Nashville this week. The shower was set up like a picnic, and each guest wore a mask before making their way to individual picnic blankets with their own baskets, celebrating Kailey under string lights hung across an open field.

"I know so many people haven't been able to have baby showers, so it meant the world that our friends took the precautions we needed to be safe and celebrate our little guy on the way," Kailey, who is due in the fall, told PEOPLE. Shower guests included Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, Lauren Bushnell and more friends, and the bash was hosted by Cassie Kelley, Hayley Hubbard, Lauren Akins and Ali Ryan. "My sweet friends threw me the dreamiest baby shower!!" the mom-to-be added on Instagram. "They thought of everything to keep all of us safe and still get to celebrate baby RD."

Dickerson, who briefly joined the celebration, was scheduled to be on the road this summer on Kane Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour but is thankful for the silver lining of being able to spend this time with his wife during her pregnancy.

"Baby boy will be here in no time. It gets more real by the day," he said. "While it is such a challenging time in so many ways, this time off of the road has been a sweet and unexpected gift. We get to give this baby our full attention and it is something we wouldn't trade for the world."

The Dickersons announced Kailey's pregnancy in April before revealing last month that they are expecting a boy. They shared the news with a video in which Dickerson surprised his wife by laying out a series of baby clothes on a bed and decorating the room with blue streamers and tassels. "As a girl raised with 5 older brothers, this is everything I ever wanted and more!" Kailey wrote on Instagram. "I love the boys in my life so much and now I get to raise one of my own."