Russell Dickerson Shares Video for New Single ‘Love You Like I Used To’

Russell Dickerson released his new single, “Love You Like I Used To,” last month, and he’s followed it with the official video for the song, premiering the clip on Tuesday, April 7. The song is the first new music from Dickerson’s upcoming second album and is all about loving the person you’re with even more than you did when you first fell for them.

The video follows a businessman who leaves his wife a note before leaving the house for a work trip. She cries after reading it, and goes through the rest of her day taking care of her kids. Meanwhile, her husband goes to a coffee shop, where he catches the eye of a fellow customer, who later sees him at what looks like a happy hour and slips him her number before leaving. He doesn’t take her up on the offer, and the next shot sees him opening the door to his house to happily greet his wife and kids. After spending time with the kids and putting them to bed, he and his wife head to bed themselves before the camera pans to the note on the bedside table, which features lyrics from the song.

“Didn’t know I could ever love you more than I did, but baby I do,” it reads. “I don’t love you like I used to.” The video’s storyline is interspersed with shots of Dickerson standing outside next to a convertible and singing under the sun in Palm Springs, California.

“The Love You Like I Used To video is such a perfect visual for this song. Love changes as it grows, you have to work on it BUT it’s worth it – it gets better and better with time,” Dickerson shared. “We had a lot of fun shooting this video in both Palm Springs, California and here in Nashville, Tennessee. It was the first time we’ve used actors and actresses in a video which was a completely new and fun experience.”

The clip was directed by Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, and her brother Toben Seymour. Kailey has previously directed several of her husband’s music videos including the visual for Dickerson’s debut single, “Yours.” The song went to No. 1, as did its follow-ups, “Blue Tacoma” and “Every Little Thing.”

“She’s a boss babe, man,” Dickerson told PopCultlure.com of his wife. “Without her creative direction, especially when we didn’t have a media team, we didn’t have a creative anything, it was her eye. She was doing photoshops, she was making tour posters and flyers and laminates, and she shot every album cover that I’ve ever released. And so she’s definitely the creative eye behind that. And she still does, like when we get album covers or whatever back, we both collaboratively look and she’s definitely that creative eye.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Russell Dickerson