Runaway June Announces Holiday EP 'When I Think About Christmas'

Runaway June has officially announced its upcoming holiday project, revealing to fans that the EP When I Think About Christmas will be released on Oct. 16. The five-song EP will contain three holiday classics and two original songs including the EP's title track and "Christmas On the Radio."

"It’s been a long crazy year and working on this music has felt so liberating from the madness of the world," the country trio wrote on Instagram announcing the EP this week. "When we think about 'Christmas' we think of family, peace, rest, love and reflection, gratitude, celebration and we wanted this music to be the soundtrack of what Christmas is to us and hopefully spread a little of that to all of you through this project."

When I Think About Christmas is the trio's first multi-song project with new member Natalie Stovall, who joined bandmates Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne earlier this year. "I love Christmas," Stovall recently told PopCulture.com. "I am obsessed with Christmas. And so that was just the joy of my life to hear that that was basically the first thing on the docket."

"I'm just so excited. We've had the chance to get really creative with it," Cooke added of the EP. "And that's the fun part about Christmas music is that with the classic songs, people already loved them. So we really do get to just put our own spin on something that is already welcomed by a lot of people."

Cooke also joked that she has been "very annoying dressing up in all of my Christmas outfits to get into the studio," which Wayne pointed out is "exactly what you need." "You need that energy," she said. "It's like recording Christmas music in August and in July. You got to really get in. But it takes nothing to get into the Christmas spirit. It's really, really fun."

Runaway June previously released a rendition of "Sleigh Ride" with original member Hannah Mulholland, who left the group this year. A new version will be included on When I Think About Christmas along with the holiday classics "Let It Snow" and "O Holy Night."

See the EP's track listing below.

1. Christmas On The Radio (Runaway June Original – Sam Hollander, Martin Johnson)

2. Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson, Mitchell Parish)

3. O Holy Night (Traditional Holiday Song)

4. When I Think About Christmas (Runaway June Original – Jennifer Wayne, Josh Matheny, Tiffany Goss)

5. Let It Snow – (Julie Styn, Sammy Cahn)