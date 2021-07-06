Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals If She Listens to His Music

✖

Riley Keough is back in theaters this weekend, starring in the new film Zola. The Emmy-nominated star is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. In a recent interview with Variety on Zola, Keough, 32, spoke about her relationship with her famous grandfather's music and confirmed she does not listen to his work that often.

"I don’t put it on. If it’s on, I’ll listen to it," the Mad Max: Fury Road star told Variety last week. Keough said there is "definitely emotion" around Elvis' music for the family, especially for her mother and grandmother, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, because of Elvis' death. The King of Rock and Roll died in 1977 at 42 years old. Even at a young age, Keough could tell how difficult it was for Lisa Marie and Priscilla to listen to Elvis' music.

"It was kind of a sad thing, tragic kind of a thing, so there was definitely that relationship to it, and I could see from a young age, it would make my mom sad, and so I could feel that. It’s definitely an emotional experience, especially if it’s one of the more emotional songs," Keough explained. "If it’s one of the more upbeat songs, it’s not. The more gospel or that kind of stuff definitely makes me emotional."

Keough is also a singer, and viewers will get a taste of her skills in Daisy Jones and the Six, an adaptation of the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid for Amazon Studios. The miniseries tracks a fictional band during their rise in the 1970s Los Angeles music scene. Keough's singing voice is nothing like her grandfather's, she told Variety. "But I’ll tell you what, I just realized recently that I do have kind of a country voice," she said. "I realized the other day in the studio — we’ve recorded a bunch of songs — I think I have a country voice."

The Presley family faced tragedy again in July 2020, when Keough's younger brother, Benjamin Keough, took his own life. Benjamin was Keough's only brother. She has two younger sisters, Harper and Finley, whose father is Lisa Marie's fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood. Keough didn't want to go into details about Benjamin's death, but she hopes she can raise awareness of mental health and suicide.

"There’s not one version of it," Keough told Variety. "In our scenario, I never would have imagined it. It wasn’t something that I saw coming so just taking away that bias around suicide for me was really important, that he was incredible, he was so smart, so funny [and] he was talented at everything he did. I think people have these ways they imagine mental health looking."

Zola, directed by Janicza Bravo, hit theaters last week. The film stars Taylour Paige as the title character, Zola, a part-time stripper in Detroit who meets Stefani (Keough), who invites her on a crazy road trip to Florida. Zola also stars Nicholas Braun, Colman Domino, and Ari'el Stachel.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.