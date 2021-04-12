✖

Reba McEntire is cooking something up in the recording studio, according to a video she shared with fans over the weekend. On Saturday, April 10, McEntire used Instagram to post a video of herself in a recording booth singing one of her early hits, "Can't Even Get the Blues," proving that nearly 40 years later, she's still got it.

"Been in the studio working on something fun this week!!! #StayTuned #CantEvenGetTheBlues," McEntire wrote, seemingly teasing an upcoming project. Annie Potts, who stars on Young Sheldon, where McEntire recently made a guest appearance, joked in the comments, "Hey! Did you take singing lessons since we did Karaoke together...? Cause you’ve really improved!" "Can't Even Get the Blues" was released in 1982 as a single from McEntire's album Unlimited and became the country star's very first No. 1 song after her first 13 singles hadn't quite hit the top spot. The song was written by Tom Damphier and Rick Carnes, and McEntire reportedly fought to get the track for herself after her record label wanted another artist to cut it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba)

On Sunday, the Oklahoma native was back in the studio, though this time she was accompanied by a friend. McEntire posted a snap of herself sitting at a sound board and making some notes, while a black French Bulldog stood by her feet and looked at the camera. The pup, whose name is Riddler, belongs to McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn, and spent the day in the studio with McEntire to celebrate National Pet Day. "'National Pet Day' today!" the singer's caption read. "It was almost like 'take your pet to work day' :-). #nationalpetday #lovemyriddler."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba)

McEntire and Linn have been dating for around one year, though they initially met in 1991 while filming the made-for-television movie, NBC's The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. They reconnected in early 2020, having dinner together in January before getting to know each other virtually when the pandemic began.

"We had dinner with Rex, was it in January?" McEntire shared on her podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, in October. "And then February on it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people... It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."