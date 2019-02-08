Reba McEntire Teases New Music With Cryptic Social Media Post

Reba McEntire is teasing what we hope is new music on social media. The singer shared a cryptic post, promising more details would be announced next week.

“What’s #StrongerThanTheTruth?” McEntire questioned. “I’ll let you know on Monday.”

McEntire revealed last year she was working on new music, promising she was returning to her roots with her next record.

“Well, I’m really excited about getting back in the studio working with [producer] Buddy Cannon on a new project,” McEntire acknowledged in an earlier interview. “It’s going to be probably the most country album I’ve ever recorded. I don’t have a release date on it yet, but we have 13 songs already recorded, and we’ll go in and do some more if we find them. Loving it, just real country.”

The 63-year-old’s last album was the gospel Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, released in 2017. But whether or not she is working on an album, McEntire never stops in her search for songs.

“I can’t say no, because when they say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song. You want to listen to it?’ It doesn’t take that long,” McEntire said. “Listen to it. You never know what you’re going to get. Where it comes from, you never know.”

McEntire also previously revealed she was working on a return to acting, with a couple new projects in the works.

“We’re working on more television things,” McEntire said. “We kind of got our toe in the door. Nothing I can speak about yet, because you never know what’s going to make it, and what’s going to stay on the typewriter, or the computer nowadays. But yes, we’re working on something, and I hope I can tell you about it real soon.”

McEntire is no stranger to hard work. One of the most accomplished artists in country music, the Grand Ole Opry member credits her success to hard work far more than talent.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of girl singers, who are 10,000 times better than me,” McEntire told the Washington Post. “They don’t have the drive. They don’t have the work ethic. They don’t have the want-to, and they don’t love it as much as I do. And they’re not willing to sacrifice what it takes to do this.”

“You don’t have to be the best,” McEntire maintained.”You have to have that special something that connects with the audience.”

McEntire has several more performances scheduled as part of her Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency. Find dates at her official website.

Photo Credit: Donn Jones for CMA