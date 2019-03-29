Reba McEntire Reveals Surprise Pop Stars She Wants to Collaborate With

Reba McEntire might be the Queen of Country Music, but she is still a fan of artists from other genres, especially fellow recent Kennedy Center Honors inductee, Cher.

“I”m a huge Cher fan,” McEntire confessed to PEOPLE. “I have been forever. Wouldn’t that be fun? It seems like a natural to me.”

The Oklahoma native would also like to collaborate with another artist in country music, as well as a few other pop stars as well.

“There’s people you want to go work with, like Pink, Bruno Mars,” McEntire said. “That might be two things you wouldn’t ever think of. But Dolly Parton, and Cher? Of course, that’s a given.”

McEntire’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony dress is on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame, as part of their American Currents exhibit. The evening was a bucket list item for the singer, who calls it one of the greatest honors of her life.

“Well it’s a lot of fun,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “When I saw the blue dress, and the medallion, it reminded me of the weekend we were in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center Honors. It was exciting. It was nostalgic. It was very sentimental, very patriotic. That function has been going on for many, many years, and I am now a member of the club of so many people in the arts, that have given their time and their energy to entertain folks. I was just very proud to be a part of that gang.”

McEntire might want to collaborate with some reigning pop stars, but her upcoming album, Stronger Than the Truth, is definitely country. The 64-year-old decided to return to her roots, and the music she was raised on, with her latest set of tunes.

“I meant it to be country,” McEntire acknowledged. “I wanted it to be an album full of songs, like the songs and the music I grew up with. Dance songs. Heartbreaking songs. Story songs. And that’s what I found.”

Stronger Than the Truth drops on April 5, two days before McEntire returns, for the 16th time, to host the ACM Awards, where she will also perform.

“Right before I walk on stage, I’m a little nervous, butterflies are flying,” McEntire admitted to PopCulture.com. “But after you take that first step, and say that first sentence, everything is golden.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/The Washington Post