Reba McEntire Shares Flashback Photo After Appearing on ‘Young Sheldon’

When Reba McEntire appeared on a recent episode of Young Sheldon, playing the ex-wife of Dale Ballard (played by Craig T. Nelson), the show’s setting brought back fond memories of the late ’80s to McEntire. McEntire celebrated her guest appearance on Young Sheldon with a throwback photo of herself, along with some of her favorite ’80s female country music singers.

“Being on [Young Sheldon] tonight has me thinking back to the 80s. Here I am with some of my Country music gal pals from back then…Debby Boone, Tammy Wynette, Donna Fargo, Sylvia and Janie Fricke!”

The picture earned praise from several of McEntire’s famous friends, including her former Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, who wrote, “Please tell me you still have those boots…and pants….and jacket.”

“What a pic!!” wrote Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild.

“This photo is everything,” said Trisha Yearwood.

“I want every single one of those outfits,” commented Sugarland‘s Jennifer Nettles.

McEntire starred in the successful sitcom, Reba, on WB, from 2001 to 2006, when the series was canceled. The Country Music Hall of Fame member also starred in Malibu Country, which aired for one season, beginning in 2012. She also was set to appear in another TV show, going so far as to film a pilot, but when the show wasn’t picked up by a network, McEntire briefly vowed to stay away from acting.

“I thought, ‘Man, this is going to be great,’” McEntire told Good Housekeeping of the show, which was written and produced by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. “To me, it was one of the greatest things I’d ever gotten to be a part of. I was really proud of it. It was a different type of role for me. It was a one-hour drama pilot.”

McEntire admits she questioned herself after finding out the show would never be seen.

“I was like ‘Wow, what? No, you’re kidding,’” McEntire recounted. “I was aggravated, I was mad. I was disgruntled. I was like, ‘I’ll never do TV again.’ I did, kind of question, ‘Was it my performance? Was it I wasn’t right for the part?’”

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for McEntire to have a change of heart, and see the loss through a different lens.

“I’m a firm believer of ‘Timing is everything’ and ‘Everything happens for a reason.’ So, I went on,” McEntire said. “None of that has anything [to do with] why I continue to work. I enjoy it. I still love to travel. I still love to meet new people … I love my job. If you really love it and want it bad enough, go for it!”

