Reba McEntire Pokes Fun at Former ACM Awards Hosts in New Video

Reba Mcentire is poking fun at the former Academy of Country Music Awards hosts, perhaps especially Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, who she replaced. in a new video. McEntire, who just announced she was returning as host of the ACM Awards for the second year in a row, shared the video on social media.

“I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men… #ACMawards,” McEntire quipped.

The video also shows McEntire filling several roles, including behind the camera and on set, proving that she is a woman of many talents.

The 63-year-old will soon show off her musical talents in her new album, Stronger Than the Truth, which will be released on April 5, two days before the ACM Awards.

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire said of her upcoming new record. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

The songs on Stronger Than the Truth, which include two she co-wrote, were inspired by her own rural upbringing in Oklahoma.

“I grew up on an 8,000-acre family ranch singing at dance halls, honky-tonks and rodeos with my brother and sister,” McEntire explained. “Stronger Than the Truth takes me back to that kind of country music that I grew up with. I haven’t gotten to do that in a while, so I’m thrilled to pieces to release this new music.”

McEntire previously divulged that her next set of tunes, helmed by veteran producer Buddy Cannon, would be very country, much like some of her earlier records.

“It’s going to be probably the most country album I’ve ever recorded,” McEntire shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “We have 13 songs already recorded, and we’ll go in and do some more if we find them. Loving it, just real country.”

Pre-order of Stronger Than the Truth is available now at Reba.com. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

