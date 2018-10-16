Reba McEntire Shares Globetrotting Snaps With Boyfriend Skeeter

Reba McEntire and Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo are one well-traveled couple!

The “Fancy” songstress hopped on Instagram on Monday to offer fans another peek into her relationship, sharing a slideshow of photos of herself and her boyfriend enjoying life together in various locales.

The snaps see the pair outdoors by a river with some fall foliage behind them, posing in both coordinating black and white outfits at various events and snapping for a selfie at Celebrity Fight Night at Arena di Verona in Italy in September.

“Whether we’re in the mountains of Wyoming or in Italy, flying or riding the train, Skeeter and I have a great time! #toomuchfun #globetrotters #skeeterlasuzzo,” McEntire captioned the images.

The country star often shares photos of herself on adventures with her boyfriend, with the two having recently visited Iceland and Africa, just to name a few destinations.

McEntire and Lasuzzo, a businessman and photographer, made their public debut as a couple at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. Speaking to Taste of Country, McEntire revealed that fellow country singer Kix Brooks had a hand in her initial meeting with her now-boyfriend.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” she explained.

“I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us,” the 63-year-old continued. “And we’ve been dating ever since.”

When she’s not traveling with Lasuzzo, McEntire is busy working on her next album, which she revealed will be as country as they come.

“I’m really excited about being back in the studio with [producter] Buddy Cannon on the new project,” McEntire told PopCulture.com and other media outlets. “It’s gonna be probably the most country album I’ve ever recorded. Loving it, just real country.”

The Oklahoma native added that while she might think a project is complete, she can’t turn down the chance to listen to a new song.

“I can’t say no, because when they say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song. You want to listen to it?’” she shared. “It doesn’t take that long. Listen to it. You never know what you’re going to get. Where it comes from, you never know.”

McEntire doesn’t yet have a release date for her new music, but fans can be sure they’ll be the first to know.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre