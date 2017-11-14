Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Extend Las Vegas Residency

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have extended their Las Vegas residency into 2018, The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace announced on social media Friday.

The new dates for Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas include March 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24 and Aug. 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25.

The country legends have been performing at The Colosseum since 2015, making their residency the longest-running country music residency at the venue so far.

McEntire previously told Entertainment Tonight that she loves sharing the stage with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn.

“We love it,” McEntire said. “We were really excited to come back.”

“It’s a huge building, lots of seats out there,” she added. “I think it’s a big load off my mind to have these guys with me, and visa versa.”

In addition to the new dates, the trio will close out 2017 with two weekends of shows in December. Along with her return to Vegas, McEntire will host CMA Country Christmas, which airs Nov. 27 on ABC.

Tickets for the trio’s 2018 shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. PT.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CaesarsPalace